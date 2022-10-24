Liberia: President Weah Visits Family of Fallen Liberian Business Tycoon Tugbe Doe

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, on Sunday, October 23, 2022 visited the family of the late famous Liberian businessman, Tugbe Doe, who passed away October 17, 2022.

The Liberian Leader used the visit to share grief with the family of the deceased and to invoke divine consolation upon them as they endure their bereavement.

In a brief conversation with the family that included the late Insurance mogul's wife, Mrs. Musu Tugbe Doe, President Weah pleaded with them to trust in the Lord during this difficult period.

The family expressed gratitude to the President for taking time off his schedule to visit them.

The Chief Executive was accompanied to the late Tugbe Doe's Airfield residence by a number of government officials, including the Acting Minister for Presidential Affairs, Hon. G. Wesseh Blamoh.