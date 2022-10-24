Sudan: Protestor Killed During Demonstrations Against Sudan's Military Coup

Khartoum — The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors (CCSD) reported on Sunday that an unidentified demonstrator was killed in Khartoum after being shot in the chest during street protests earlier that day.

The Association of Sudanese Abroad reported this morning that the victim is Adam Eisa, from Jabra in western Khartoum. His body was taken to El Jawda Hospital in El Deyoum El Shargiya for autopsy.

"The total number of martyrs after the coup of October 25 is now 118," the CCSD tweeted yesterday.

The CCSD reported on Saturday that 31 protesters were injured in the Marches of the Millions on Friday in Khartoum, including three eye injuries due to being hit by tear gas canisters.

In its field report, the CCSD stated that one person was hit in the leg by a rubber bullet, another person suffered a stun grenade to the abdomen, and five people suffered head injuries by gas canisters. Other were inured by direct firing of tear gas canisters, stone throwing, and a stampede, according to the report.

Demonstrations took place in at least 12 cities in Sudan on Saturday, on the 58th anniversary of the 1964 October Revolution, and 4 days shy of the one-year mark of the October 25 coup. A demonstration also took place in Washington DC in which demonstrators shouted: "The janjaweed must go".

The Hadhreen initiative published a documentary report on October 17 on the violations against peaceful pro-democracy protesters dating from the October 25, 2021, military coup to August 4 of this year. At least 116 protesters had died at the hands of security forces and over 7,000 protesters had reportedly been seriously injured up to August, but real numbers are likely to be higher.

Since the October 25 2021 military coup, rumours of an "imminent" political breakthrough have circulated countless times. Almost exactly one year since the coup, a deal between the military and the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) may actually be drawing nearer.