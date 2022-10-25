Nigeria: Many Terrorists Killed As Airstrikes Hit Hideout of Zamfara's Terror Kingpin, Halilu Sububu

Daily Trust
Nigeria Airforce Jet.
24 October 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

It is unclear whether the gang leader, Mr Sububu, was also killed.

Several airstrikes by the Nigerian Air Force in Maradun Local Government of Zamfara State have killed many terrorists, believed to be militiamen of a terror kingpin, Halilu Sububu, who is generally believed to be the wealthiest outlaw in the state.

At least 30 terrorists were killed by the airstrikes, PRNigeria reports.

However, it is unclear whether the gang leader Mr Sububu was killed in the strikes.

Mr Sububu, from Sububu town in Shankafi Local Government of Zamfara, is said to be a high-profile arms smuggler, popular for the supply of arms to other terrorists in Zamfara and Katsina States.

The kingpin is said to be the wealthiest terrorist operating in Zamfara and is believed to be responsible for several kidnappings, cattle rustling and other terrorist activities.

The massacre of Mr Sububu's gang members followed a credible intelligence, which revealed that he had scheduled an early-morning meeting with some of his foot soldiers at his logistics base in the Maradun Local Government Area of the State.

A senior military officer told PRNigeria that the intelligence had also revealed the location and exact position of Mr Sububu's logistic base, where he and his cohorts usually store their ammunition, vehicles, motorcycles, and other ill-gotten loots.

"After days and weeks of sustained Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions over the 2 locations and verifying the intelligence to be credible, NAF aircraft were, in the early hours of 21 October 2022, scrambled to strike the location of the meeting and the logistics base.

"Both locations were thus simultaneously struck in several passes. Specifically, a huge fireball was observed by the pilots after the strike on the logistics base, an indication that the location might have contained some inflammable substance.

"The Battle Damage Assessment revealed the meeting location and the logistic base to be destroyed. Feedback from locals also confirmed that several terrorists were eliminated as a result of the air strike on the meeting location, though it remains uncertain if Halilu was also killed in the strikes", PRNigeria quoted the security source saying.

