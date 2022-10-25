Nigeria: Patoranking Selected to Perform At Qatar 2022

25 October 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigeria's reggae-dancehall singer, Patoranking (real name Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie), has been selected along with DJ Aseel and Hassan Shakosh to perform at the 2022 FIFA World Cup scheduled to kick off on November 20 in Qatar.

The multiple award winning Nigerian reggae-dancehall singer and songwriter is the latest artist from the country to be selected to entertain the global viewing audience at the FIFA Fan Festival of the World Cup on November 28.

Aseel is on queue to play on December 2 while Shakosh is listed for December 12.

These three acts are joining the likes of Gims, Julian Marley and The Uprising and the Miami Band. Patoranking's best loved song 'Abule' must have wooed him to the organisers of the mundial.

Despite the non-qualification of the Super Eagles for the first Mundial in the Middle East, Nigerian star act, Davido (David Adeleke) was selected amongst the artists from around the world that played the theme song of this edition. Davido featured prominently along with other top stars from around the world. Last month, the video boomed through the electronic scoreboard at the opening of the Lusail Stadium scheduled to host the final game of this edition on December 18.

D'banj was one of the musical acts that played at the opening ceremony of the first World Cup on African soil in 2010

