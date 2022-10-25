Nigeria: Gulf of Guinea - U.S. Govt Lauds Nimasa Over Reduction in Piracy, Criminality

The United States Coast Guard (USCG), has applauded the Nigerian Marítime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), over its role in suppressing criminality in Nigeria's maritime domain and the Gulf of Guinea.

The USCG, speaking through the United States Department of States, Captain Brian Lisko, while on a fact finding visit to the Management of NIMASA, also commended the Agency for the role it played in achieving a robust regional collaboration to enhance safety in the Gulf of Guinea.

According to him, the US Coast Guard desires improved collaboration with NIMASA and relevant agencies in maintaining the momentum of recent success that has resulted in recording one year of piracy free Nigerian waters.

"We must commend the leading role which NIMASA has played in reducing piracy in the region through the deployment of its Deep Blue Project as well as its partnership with other maritime nations.

The international community has taken note of this and we wish to encourage you to keep it up.

propose that a US Coast Guard maritime adviser be deployed toLagos with the consent of relevant authorities, with that person reporting back to the Coast Guard and advising on deployment of technical experts and tools to assist NIMASA's efforts."

He further noted that the ultimate goal of the US Coast Guard is to help its partners by working hand in hand in the area of Port State Control and Maritime Administration.

His words, "As we seek to commence this endeavor, we came to Nigeria to study the maritime stakeholders, among which NIMASA, through its reputation and scope of responsibilities, is foremost on our list."

Speaking earlier, the director general of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh OFR, noted that the USCG had visited the Agency several times in the past as a partner in progress, while calling for greater involvement in areas of technical co-operation and joint exercises.

"I would like to re-iterate the Agency's appreciation for all the support from the United States over the years. I have to say that your current visit is quite timely as it comes at a time when the country is attempting to diversify towards the Blue Economy."

"I recall that in the past, the USCG had visited Nigeria to conduct assessment tours of the country's numerous ports and jetties to ascertain the ISPS compliance levels. We welcome a resumption of these visits even as we believe that you will increase your support in terms of technical assistance."