Nigeria: Enugu Community Seeks Divine, Govt's Intervention - Ekweremadu

The people of Mpu in Aninri Local Government Area (LGA) of Enugu State, community of former Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu recently shut down their market in solidarity over the continued detention of their son and wife.

Ekweremadu has been standing trial in the United Kingdom (UK) since August over alleged conspiracy to harvest organ.

Worried by the continued detention, leadership of the community organised a one-day prayer summit to seek divine intervention on the matter. They also used the opportunity to further appeal to the Nigerian government to intervene in the continued detention of their son, a situation which they described as injustice both to him and Nigeria.

In his address, president-general of the community, Francis Oshimiri-Ude said that Ekweremadu had saved many lives by his acts of philanthropy, adding that the former deputy senate president was only trying to do the same for his own daughter and had to get into trouble.

"Senator Ekweremadu is our illustrious son. Without him, our world seems shattered. We know he didn't commit any crime. This is a man with a heart of gold, who has transformed our communities and many communities in Enugu West and beyond," he said.

He called on those holding him to investigate his lifestyle from birth to know that he has good records and do well to release unconditionally to rejoin his people and continue his good works.

Leading the prayer, the Head Pastor, Ancient Path Restoration Revival Assembly, Pastor Nathaniel Nwankwo, admonished the people to put their faith in God as the ultimate decider of every case.

"We are committing Mpu Community primarily to God, thanking Him for the good things he has done for the land and asking for divine intervention in the trouble surrounding our brother, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, who had been away from the shores of Nigeria since June 21,2022 for an allegation that has no basis".

Also speaking, traditional ruler of Amokofia Mpu Autonomous Community, Cyprian Udemefuna said that the entire community had been in sober mood since Ekweremadu's ordeal in the UK.

Udemefuna and other royal fathers who attended the gathering called on the Southeast Traditional Rulers Council to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari on the matter, especially given Ekweremadu's usual interventions for other Igbo leaders in difficult situations.