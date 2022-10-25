Rwanda/Mali: Rwanda Vs Mali - Five Players Who Can Decide the Game

Amavubi U23 host Mali in the first leg of the second preliminary round of the 2023 U23 AFCON qualifier at Huye Stadium on Saturday, October 22.

In the first knockout round, Rwanda defied all odds to qualify ahead of Libya on away goal rule. Amavubi lost the first leg 4-1 in Tripoli and won the second leg 3-0 at home.

The final double-header against Mali for a place in the 2023 U23 AFCON promises to be an epic encounter. Times Sport takes a look at five players that can decide the first leg tie.

Clement Niyigena

The APR FC defender put up a superb outing against Libya in Huye by netting two sublime goals in the 3-0 win.

Niyigena who is also the skipper of the U23 side was a pillar in the heart of the defense. He put the brakes on the Libyan attackers throughout the game. On Saturday, lots will depend on the talented guardsman as he goes all out again.

Amady Camara

The 19-year-old talent was promoted from the Malian U-20 team to the U-23 team following his great show in a tournament in Mauritania in August 2022.

Camara is a versatile player. He can play as a leading striker and also as an attacking midfielder just behind the arrowhead in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

He has pace, flair, great footwork and, above all, an eye for goal. Camara should be held by the Rwandan defenders as he can cause havoc if left loose.

Samuel Nsegiyumva

The Gorilla FC right-back was in his elements in the previous game with Libya as he put up a superb performance.

A hardworking lateral defender, Nsegiyumva has great pace and is able to support the attackers from the flanks.

He defends gallantly and is one of the players who stays back to cover for skipper Clement Niyigena when he moves up front.

Nankoma Keita

An aggressive central midfielder. Keita is also capable of taking up a more offensive role depending on the formation Malian coach Alou Badra plays.

The Djoliba Club midfielder is the engine of the Malian U23 team. If he has a great day, expect the team to advance.

Prince Rudasingwa

The Rayon Sports forward came into the game against Libya in the second half and cooly converted a penalty for Rwanda's third goal.

Despite playing for 20 minutes, Rudasingwa's quality was glaring with his direct runs upfront.

It is very likely the technical team of the Amavubi U23 will start him on Saturday against Mali as he can be the deciding factor of the game.