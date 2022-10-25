Ghana: Ministry of Lands Orders Owners of Excavators to Register With MMDAs Within 7 Days

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has issued a directive ordering owner of excavators to be registered with Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies throughout the country.

The new directive, which is in accordance with section 100 (1) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), is to ensure the effective and efficient implementation of L.I. 2404's requirements as well as to combat the threat of illegal mining, also known as "galamsey."

A press statement signed by the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor on Monday stated that the registration period is expected to end on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, across the country.

"All owners, operators and/or users of excavators in the country shall, within seven days of this notice, excluding weekends and statutory holidays, register their excavators with the Metropolitan, Municipal or District Assembly (MMDA) with jurisdiction over the area where the excavator is located; for the avoidance of doubt, the deadline for the registration of all excavators in the country is by close of business on Wednesday, 2nd November 2022," it stated.

According to the statement, owners, operators, or users of excavators must during the registration, "specify the purpose for which the excavator is being used or is to be used and the area where the excavator is being used or will be used."

It noted that MMDAs are also required, as part of the registration, to record the following:

The name and particulars of the owner of the excavator; the date the excavator was brought into the country; the registration number of the excavator; the chassis number of the excavator; the purposes for which the excavator was brought into the country; the area where the excavator is expected to be used; the name and particulars of the current operator and/or user of the excavator; and any other particulars the MMDA may deem necessary.

According to the Ministry, any excavator that has not been registered in accordance with this order, whether located at a mining site, another operational site or elsewhere, will be confiscated and the required legal actions will be followed to seize it to the State.

"Notice is hereby given to the general public, and particularly owners, operators and/or users of excavators, as well as all MMDAs to ensure strict compliance with these directives," it added.