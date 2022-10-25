Gambia: CRR Deputy Governor Hails GRA

The deputy governor of Central River Region (CRR) and former National Assembly Member for Lower Saloum, Sainey Mbye, has praised the GRA for meeting the annual government revenue target over the years.

He said despite the numerous challenges coupled with the Russia-Ukraine war, GRA still continues to perform well in revenue collection for the government of the Gambia.

He added that GRA leadership is worth commendation, saying collaboration and coordination with all sectors is needed to ensure that they collect the much needed revenue for national development.

While addressing district authorities and business communities during a GRA regional Tax seminar held at the Governor Office on Wednesday 19, October 2022, the former lawmaker recalled that in the past, GRA collected revenue at a very low scale, but with advent of the current leadership of Yankuba Darboe and team, GRA is doing "extremely well" to ensure that year in and year round, they attain their annual revenue target set by government through the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs.

The objective of the seminar was to sensitisze the local authorities and business communities on some of the tax systems administered by GRA. They were also exposed to the roles and mandates of GRA.

Mr. Mbye said his office would continue to collaborate and complement GRA's efforts in ensuring that residents of the Central River Region pay their tax to the state. He said Gambia is a tax based economy; adding without tax, the government cannot realise any meaningful development.

He thus challenged the local authorities to ensure that people doing business in their villages pay their taxes.

The deputy governor also called on GRA to expand their outreach programme to the grassroots to help to increase more revenue collection. He said people need to be aware of the types of taxes that they need to pay and where they should pay and what benefits are attached to paying tax.

Also speaking at the seminar, Dawda York, the chief of Nianija in CRR, equally commended the leadership of GRA for organising regional tax seminar, saying that it would go a long way in improving tax compliance at the grassroots, acknowledging that GRA's work is not easy as no one wants to pay tax to government.

He also challenged the GRA to go from one ward to another to sensitise the local communities on the importance of paying taxes. He assured GRA's leadership of his support to ensure that people engaged in businesses in his district pay their taxes.