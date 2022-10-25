Gambia: Ceesay Calls for Tougher Punishment for Careless Driving

Seedy Sheriff Ceesay, chief executive officer for Coastal Security and Coastal Enterprise, has called for tougher enforcement for a small minority of motorists who deliberately choose to drive dangerously as well as extend the approach to cover all dangerous and careless offences, not just focusing upon speeding.

Lamin King Colley, the commissioner of Mobile Traffic recently revealed that over 681 road traffic accidents occurred in The Gambia in the last 10 months. He further revealed that apart from speeding, faulty brakes and worn-out tyres, some drivers are in the habit of drink-driving and taking drugs.

Ceesay, who is passionate about road safety, said the acts are a total indictment for the police management and Ministry of Transport, as if they are powerless in performing their rightful duties, protecting life and properties.

He stated that the Police Management needs serious reforms to deal with the present challenges. "The Ministry of Transport with urgency must introduce Driver and Vehicle Licencing Authority (DVLA) by an act of parliament mandated to promote good driving standards in the country and ensure the use of road worthy vehicles on the roads and other public places," he said.

"Road deaths and injuries are a tragedy for all those affected as well as terrible human cost. They impose a heavy economic burden," he pointed out, saying The Gambia Police Force should be determined to crack down on the antisocial and dangerous driving that still leads to far too many fatalities and serious injuries on our roads.

According to him, the government needs a strategic framework for road safety, making it easier for road users to do the right thing and going with the expectations of human behaviour.

He also said that better education and training for children and learners and inexperienced drivers is also needed.

"Remedial education for those who make mistakes and low level offences where this is more effective than financial penalties should also be established, he said.

He also pointed out the need to support and build capability of The Gambia Police traffic units on better tools.