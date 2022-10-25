Gambia: Premier Tier Side Sign Gpf Midfielder Mbassy Darboe

Liberian champions, Determine Girls have announced the signing of Gambian international midfield mestro Mbassy Darboe on a season long loan deal from her parent club, The Gambia Police Force (GPF).

Known for her close control, dribbling abilities and goal scoring exploits for the Police in the Gambian league, Mbassy on her day can be unplayable for any opponent.

Announcing the deal, the Club wrote on its Facebook page that: "We're delighted to announce to the general public that Gambian national team midfielder Mbassey Darboe joined us from Gambia Police club on a season deal.

The Gambian international will officially wear the number 8 jersey for the 2022/23 league season.

Mbassy, who will join her compatriot Ruggy Joof at Determine Girls, said the move is a dream come true for her.

"I will say Alhadullilah, this is what I was dreaming of and now I got it. I will give my all for my new team. I will continue working harder to get ready to perform for the team."

"I want to thank all Gambians and my teammates and head coach of the Police team. Since the news broke out, I have received a lot of messages and calls from Gambians wishing me well. I want to assure all that I will not disappoint Insha'Allah."