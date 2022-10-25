Gambia: WCR Zonal Tournament Super Cup Final Set for November 6th

The 2022 West Coast Region zonal football tournament Super Cup final is slated for 6th November 2022 at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium at 4:30pm.

The much-awaited Super Cup final will feature defending champions, Gunjur and runners-up Sanyang.

The final is described by many football enthusiasts in West Coast Region and its satellite areas as a crunch clash.

Gunjur thumped Sanyang 2-0 in a final tightly-contested and played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium to lift the 2021-2022 West Coast Region zonal football tournament trophy.

Budding Bubacarr Bojang alias Boy Neneh was on the score sheet for Gunjur during the match.

Source: GFF