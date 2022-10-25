Gambia: Barrow Receives Serbian Special Envoy

State House, Banjul, 21st October 2022: President Adama Barrow Friday, October 21st received the Serbian Minister of State of Foreign Affairs, H.E Nemanja Starović, who was at the presidency to deliver a personal letter of invitation from the Serbian President, His Excellency Aleksandar

Vučić, inviting the Gambian leader for a State visit to the Republic of Serbia. While welcoming the envoy, President Barrow assured him that his government is committed to

cementing the bilateral relations between The Gambia and Serbia, adding, "We want to be friends with all, and it is through dialogue we could convince each other to solve our problems."

The President also highlighted Agriculture as the backbone of the country's economy that needs to be developed to an industrial level and as a business venture.

Minister Starović expressed delight and honour in the reception accorded to him and cited possibl areas of cooperation from agriculture, scientific research, and education. "We look forward to

developing our economic relations, especially in the field of Agriculture, where we can offer our expertise, our examples of good practice, on how to further improve and Advance agricultural culture production in the Republic of The Gambia," Mr. Starović noted.

In recent years, The Gambia has benefitted from scholarships for students to study in Serbia. The two sides further discussed issues that would promote peace and security, the human rights of global citizens, and strengthen bilateral relations through dialogue and international diplomacy.

During his visit to The Gambia, the Serbian Minister and his delegation officially inaugurated the Serbia Consulate, headed by H.E. Ambassador Pa Omar M.O. Faal.

Also present during the audience was The Gambia's Foreign Minister, Honourable Mamadou Tangara, and Serbian Deputy Assistant Minister Aleksandar Janković.