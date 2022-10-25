Gambia: DCAF Trains NAMs On Review, Analysis of Security Institution Reports

The Democratic Control of Armed Forces (DCAF) recently organized a three-day training for the National Assembly Standing Committee on Defense and Security on the review and analysis of security institutions reports and budget review, and analysis.

Seedy S.K. Njie, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly described the training as timely, saying it came at a time when Government is preparing the 2023 budget estimates for consideration and approval by the National Assembly.

"It is envisaged that the training will no doubt enhance the capacity of members of the Security and Defense Committee with the required skills to better understand, review and scrutinise reports and budgets of security institutions," he stated.

Hon. Njie noted that the Government of The Gambia annually spends huge sums of taxpayers' money on security and security related equipment. However, he said reports and budgets of security institutions are usually classified in such a way that it is very difficult to review and analyse to make informed decision.

"Therefore, this training will provide the Committee the rare opportunity to understand security sector budgeting as well as analytical skills to conduct effective scrutiny and oversight over the sector. A thorough understanding of security institutions report and budget will enable the Committee to not only scrutinise the reports but also advocate for more budgetary allocations where needed to enable them execute their functions effectively and efficiently," he added.

Irving Vidal, DCAF's Deputy Head of Office in Banjul said DCAF is dedicated and fully committed to improving human and state security by strengthening democratic control, the rule of law, and respect for human rights.

"As we know, preserving security and stability in democracies are critical now more than ever. The Gambia has been exemplary in sustaining democracy for the past five years. Threats are inside and outside with the trends in transnational organised crime, a diverse portfolio of illegal activities. The coordination among Government branches must secure the continuing democratic process, specifically in the Security Sector Reform," he said.

Mr. Vidal highlighted that reporting is critical in the whole process. "To achieve this, and as representatives of the Gambian people specialised in security, it is essential for security institutions, mainly under the umbrella of the Ministry of Interior to report," he stated.