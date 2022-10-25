Gambia: BB Rovers, Rangers Shine in SK East 'Nawetan' Knockout Tournament

BB Rovers FC and Rangers FC both commenced the Serrekunda East 'nawetan' knockout tournament with smiles following their wins over Lions of T. Town and Wah Sa Halat respectively during their matches played over the weekend.

Both the Bundung-based team, BB Rovers and the Serrekunda-based team, Rangers FC are eliminated from the league cup but have now put smiles on the faces of their fans with their latest wins.

BB Rovers FC beat Lions of T Town 4-3 on post-match penalties following a goalless draw during the early game played on Friday.

Bundung-based team, BB Rovers had a poor run of form in the league cup but has now progressed into the next round of the knockout tournament.

Lions of T. Town had their Serrekunda East 'nawetan' ended following their eliminations from both tournaments.

BB Rovers, who are now relegated from the Serrekunda East nawetan for next year, finished bottom (5th) position in Group A with just a single point in four games, while Lions of T Town also occupied bottom (5th) position in Group D with 3 points in four games.

Future Bi FC eliminated Leeds United 7-6 on post-match penalty shootouts following a goalless draw in regulation time during the late encounter played on Friday.

Future BI FC, who were eliminated from the league cup has now qualified into the next round of knockout cup, while Leeds United will now hang their nawetan boots until next year after their elimination from both the league and knockout cup tournaments.

Both Future Bi and Leeds United collected 3 points each in four matches in the same Group C, with Future Bi occupying bottom (5th) position and the latter finishing 4th position.

Ball Conge FC beat Blue Star 2-1 during the early game played on Saturday.

Basirou Jallow opening the scoring by giving Blue Star the lead in the 14 minute. Ball Conge came from behind in the second half to win the match through Mustapha Jallow and Hasim Bah's goals in the 52nd and 59th minutes respectively.

Bundung-based team, Ball Conge FC have now progressed into the next round of the knockout cup following their exit from the league cup.

Blue Star have their Serrekunda East 'nawetan' season ended following their elimination from both tournaments.

Ball Conge FC finished 4th position with 5 points in group B, while Blue Star finished 5th position in group F and are relegated from the SESDO nawetan.

Rangers FC beat Wah Sa Halat 2-0 during the late game played on Saturday.

Sarjo Jallow opened the scoring for Rangers FC from the penalty spot in the 36 minute before Mustapha Touray sealed the victory for them in the 78th minute.

The Serrekunda-based team who have disqualified from the league cup have now progressed to the next round of the knockout cup.

Wah Sa Halat FC will now hang their boots until next year following their elimination from both the Serrekunda East League and Knockout Cups.

Both Rangers FC and Wah Sa Halat FC finished 4th positions in their respective groups E and F with 2 and 3 points in four matches each.