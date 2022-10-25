Gambia: Dafi Students Celebrate 30th Anniversary

Albert Einstein German Academic Refugee Initiative (DAFI) students last Tuesday celebrated its 30th anniversary of scholarship programme at GAFNA office.

The event was organised and sponsored by The Gambia Food and Nutrition Association (GAFNA) in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR.)

Yusufa J. Gomez, executive director of GAFNA said the DAFI programme offers qualified refugee and returnee students across the world the possibility to undergo undergraduate university and college degree programs in their country of asylum or home countries.

He added that since its inception in 1992, the DAFI programme has supported over 18,500 young refugees around the world.

He noted that higher education makes it possible for a generation of change-makers to be able to take the lead in identifying solutions for refugee situations.

He thanked the Government of Germany and all stakeholders for facilitating higher education opportunities for refugee students in The Gambia.

Mr. Gomez also said that to amplify academic achievement and skills development, GAFNA through UNHCR funding provides DAFI scholars with additional support through close monitoring, academic preparatory and language classes, as well as mentoring and networking opportunities.