Gambia: GPA Set to Transfer Dockworkers to New Place

24 October 2022
The Point (Banjul)

The management of Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) wishes to inform the port community, all relevant stakeholders, and the general public that with effect from 1st November 2022, the administration and management of dockworkers in GPA will be transferred to a new company, Dock Labour Company Gambia Limited (DLCG).

This is in furtherance of the severance arrangements negotiated with GPA through collective bargaining agreement with the dockworkers labour union. Accordingly, severance packages have been fully paid to all dockworkers.

We wish to assure all and sundry that the transfer of dockworkers to DLCG will not affect work at GPA. Furthermore, and where need be, a few more energetic, capable, and willing young Gambians will be recruited and added to the workforce.

The port community, all relevant stakeholders, and the general public are therefore expected to cooperate with DLCG in the discharge of their responsibilities.

