Nigeria: Flood - Buhari Gives Minister 90 Days Ultimatum to Draw Up Plan

25 October 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

WORRIED by the devastating effects of flood in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Minister of Water Resources to lead and coordinate with the Ministries of Environment and Transportation as well as state governments to develop a comprehensive plan of action for flood disaster preventing in Nigeria.

Th ultimatum was made known via a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in Abuja yesterday.

The President in the directive, which was conveyed to the Minister in a letter signed by his Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, said the plan should be presented to him in 90 days.

The statement said further that "President Buhari is regularly receiving updates on the flooding situation in the country and restates his commitment towards addressing the challenges caused by the disaster in the country."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X