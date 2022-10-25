Nigeria: Atiku Blasts Tinubu Over Dubai Comment

25 October 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has said presidential candidate whose health was shrouded in secrecy should not be taken seriously.

His media adviser, Paul Ibe, was reacting to the comments made against his principal by the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at an interactive session with members of the Tijjaniyyah sect in Kano last weekend.

Tinubu had, in apparent reference to Atiku Abubakar, said he won't be a part-time president who would share his time between Dubai and Nigeria.

The PDP candidate had spent most of his time in Dubai after the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, declared President Muhammadu Buhari winner of the 2019 election.

Ibe, who said Tinubu's comment should not be taken seriously, stated: "The president of Nigeria, the most populous country in the black continent is not for comedians," he said.

"The process of selecting a president is not a jamboree so the earlier the APC puts its house together and starts by having a council in place. They shouldn't be taken seriously because of their inability to organise.

"Nobody should take the candidate of that party (APC) seriously. No one should take a candidate and a party whose health situation, early school, and early years are all shrouded in secrecy. No one should take such a candidate seriously."

