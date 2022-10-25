Ghana: LaDMA Exceeds IGF By Gh₵1,069,583 in 2021

The La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly (LaDMA) has exceeded its Internally Generated Funds (IGF) target by GH₵1,069,583for the year 2021.

The assembly collected revenue of GH₵ 10,794,534 from its projected target of GH₵ 9,869,898 for the year under review.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Solomon Kotey Nikoi, made this known on Wednesday at a town hall meeting on the theme; "Inclusive planning and budgeting: sustaining stakeholders' participation in development".

Mr Nikoi disclosed that donor funds collected during the same period also exceeded the approved target by GH₵ 1,085,362.

He indicated that an amount of GH₵ 200,000 donor revenue was approved for collection, but the assembly ended up collecting GH₵ 1,285,362 at the end of the year.

The MCE said although the assembly did not collect all its projected revenue from central government due to certain unforeseen circumstances, many of its programmes and projects featured in their 2021 annual action plan and composite budget were achieved.

He stressed that the assembly was able to collect atotal revenue of GH₵ 17,911,888 from estimated revenue of GH₵26,471,212.

The MCE noted that, notwithstanding the short falls in revenue collection, the assembly was able to execute many of its programmesand projects, and these cut across a number of government flagships initiatives, social interventions and other physical projects.

The assembly, according to him, undertook many initiatives in education, development projects, health, roads, local economic empowerment, agriculture, sanitation, capacity buildings and others.

Mr Nikoi assured stakeholders that despite the negative effects of Covid-19 pandemic and the Russian-Ukraine war on the economies of the world, the assembly was committed to carrying out its development agenda, and also give its stakeholders and residents the best services.

He, therefore, called on all in the municipality to do their best to honour their tax obligations.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for La Dade-Kotopon Constituency, Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, while applauding the assembly for the good works done, urged them to do more on educating residents and business operators on the need to pay their taxes.

"It only through taxes that the assembly can offer good roads, street lights, pipes, schools, hospitals, clinics, security and other social interventions for all to feel comfortable in the municipality."

Ms Sowah said building at unapproved places, inappropriate disposal of refuse and other negative activities that would drag the good name of the municipality in the mud should be curtailed.