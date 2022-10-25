Ghana: Armah Ashittey Relishes NDC Chairman Position

Nii Armah Ashittey, a chairman aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has relished to unseat his contenders in the party's upcoming internal polls because he stands taller and weightier than them.

"I have what it takes since I have been a mayor of Tema under the late President Rawlings, I served as Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle, Greater Accra Regional Minister under the late President Professor Atta Mills, served former President John Mahama as Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, a lawyer, trade unionist and businessman," he touted.

According to him, there were issues at the hierarchy of the party which he was committed and determined to resolve and as members of the party others had the right to stand when some people had stood for elections and wanted to contest and he decided to also contest which was the beauty of democracy.

Nii Ashittey maintained that he was contesting: because the NDC lost 2016 and 2020 elections due to collation of results and could not gamble again with 2024 so that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) does not take advantage to break eight years of political party cycle.

"We have taken a lot of issues for granted because breaking the eight goes with certain things, sitting back, which I believe the NPP have factored into their breaking the 8 is who will be the leaders of NDC including the chairman, general secretary and it is important for our delegates to remember some people are not alternatives to each other, particularly at this time when there is a struggle going on, so there must be somebody who should be able to bring them together to form a formidable team to win power in 2024 convincingly," he cautioned.