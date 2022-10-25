Ghana: Engineer, Farmer Remanded Over Fraudulent Land Deal

The Accra Circuit Court has remanded a farmer and engineer in police custody over alleged fraudulent land transaction.

Mr Victor Senyagloh, 71-year-old farmer, who pleaded guilty and Mr James Asante, 65-year-old engineer, who denied the charges, were ordered to reappear in court on October 25, 2022.

However, Mr Christian Swaniker, a 76-year-old architect, was absent, and the court presided over by Mrs Susana Eduful, issued a bench warrant for his arrest.

The three were jointly being held for conspiracy to defraud and fraudulent land transaction.

Mr Senyagloh pleaded guilty, and the court convicted him on his plea, but the sentence was deferred.

Prosecuting, police Inspector Teye Okuffo told the court that the complainant, Mr Razak Mohammed, a businessman, resides in East Legon, Accra.

The court heard that the complainant was into estate business and had houses at Abelemkpe, Accra.

Inspector Okuffo said in February, this year, Mr Senyagloh told the complainant that his brother, Mr Dogbe, at large, owned land behind the complainant's ongoing project, and offered it to the complainant for sale.

The prosecution said after bargaining, the victim agreed to pay 40,000.00 dollars for the land.

Insp Okuffo said the complainant made part payment of 10,000.00 dollars to Mr Senyagloh and Dogbe.

The prosecution said after payment, another person claimed ownership of the land and substantiated this with a document from the Swaniker Family.

According to Insp Okuffo the complainant lost interest in the land and requested a refund of his money, but to no avail.

The court heard that the complainant reported Mr Senyagloh to the police and he (Mr Senyagloh) mentioned Mr Asante and Mr Swaniker as his accomplices whom he shared the money with.

Insp Okuffo said during investigation, accused refunded 5,000.00 dollars to the complainant through the police, and efforts were being made to apprehend Mr Dogbe. - GNA