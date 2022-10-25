Ghana: SSNIT Ladies Club Holds Fair, Talk Show

The Accra Area of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) Ladies Club has climaxed its breast cancer awareness week with a fair and a talk show.

Dubbed "The feminine fair", it was aimed at helping women within the Accra area of SSNIT have fun with their families, while vendors market their wares.

Speaking on the topic "common mistakes women do," a playwright and a motivational speaker, Mr Ebo Whyte, said women think they were not beautiful

He said another mistake women made was to think they should at all means marry and give birth.

Mr Whyte explained that not every woman would marry or give birth, but said one thing women should strive to do was to live a total life, saying that, " live your life to the full if you are not married".

He said women also made life difficult for their fellow women instead of supporting one another, and urged them to be each other's keeper while encouraging themselves to succeed.

The president of the Accra area SSNIT Ladies Club, Mrs Jemimah Ofori, said they began the breast cancer awareness with a screening from October 17 to 21.

She said medical teams were assigned to the various branches under the Accra area of the SSNIT ladies for members to have their breasts screened

To climax the week, she said the club deemed it fit to organise a fair to help them have fun with their families, while vendors market their wares to have new clientele and connect with others.

Mrs Ofori entreated women to work harder to achieve their goals no matter the challenges confronting them, adding that "women are outstanding, special and dynamic wherever they find themselves".