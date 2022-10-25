Nigeria: WhatsApp Is Down

25 October 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

Several Nigerians have taken to another platform, Facebook, to express their frustrations with the WhatsApp situation.

The social messaging platform, WhatsApp, is temporarily down.

The platform, used by millions of Nigerians, stopped working on Tuesday morning.

Several Nigerians have taken to another platform, Facebook, to express their frustrations with the development.

This is not the first time the platform will be experiencing a glitch. On 4th October 2021, it was unavailable for a while until it was restored. Before then, there had been other reports of glitches without any notice.

As of the time of filing this report, Meta, the parent company that controls Facebook and WhatsApp, was yet to issue a statement concerning the hitch.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X