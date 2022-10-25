Nigeria Cricket Federation Appoints Kenya's Tikolo As New Head Coach

25 October 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

Steve Tikolo replaces Sri Lankan Asanka Gurusinha who resigned in April 2022 due to health concerns

The Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) has appointed a Kenyan, Steve Tikolo, as the Federation's new head coach and High-Performance Manager.

Musa Ehizoje, the Federation's Public Relations Officer (PRO), disclosed in a statement on Sunday that the Kenyan has a two-year contract and would oversee the senior men's team.

"Following the restructuring of the coaching department in the Federation, Tikolo will head the senior men's team and he will be assisted by our national coach Uthe Ogbimi.

"Other coaching structures will remain the same, however.

"Tikolo's initial contract will run for two years, with his first opportunity to meet with the senior team players being when they resume camp for the T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier in November," Ehizoje said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tikolo's appointment followed the resignation of Sri Lankan Asanka Gurusinha as Head Coach in April 2022 due to health concerns.

NAN

Read the original article on Premium Times.

