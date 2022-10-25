Liberia: Police Charge George Kailondo Jr. With Assault After Shooting His Friend

Monrovia — George Kailondo, Jr, son of prominent Liberian businessman George Kailondo, Sr, has been charged in connection with the illegal possession of a firearm, while Khalil Bongary, owner of the gun Kailondo Jr used to shoot Mohammed Kamara, was also charged in absentia with the crime of possession of physical object for lethal use.

According to the Judge of the Monrovia City Court, Jomah Jallah, the pair's charges were in violation of chapters 17.11, chapter 14 section 14.23 of the Revised Penal Code of Liberia.

Last week, the 28-year-old Kailondo Jr. shot Kamara, causing serious injuries to him. Kamara is currently admitted at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital in Monrovia undergoing medical treatment, relatives told FrontPageAfrica.

On Monday, Kailondo Jr, who has reportedly been at large since the incident occurred on October 7, appeared at the Monrovia City Court looking unbothered with his lawyer, Cllr. Alhasi Swaliho A. Sesay.

In calling the case to order, Judge Jallah, shouted Kailondo Jr's name, saying: "George Kailondo, Jr., you have been charged with possession and sale of physical objects for lethal use, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person."

"Kialondo Jr. has the right to be silent, has the right to file a criminal appearing bond, and has the right to be represented by legal counselor of his own.

Before the proceeding, Cllr. Sesay and defendant Kialondo Jr. left the court after receiving his writ.