Liberia: New Managing Director At Apm Terminals Liberia

Monrovia — Clay Crain will take over as Managing Director of APM Terminals Liberia effective November 1st and pending necessary approvals, replacing Jonathan Graham, who will take on a new role within Global Operations at APM Terminals and relocate back to the U.S.

In an effort to build on the recent partnerships with the Liberia government and extend the gains made in both service levels and technology in the Freeport of Monrovia, APM Terminals Liberia will inject further experience and expertise into the entity with the appointment of new Managing Director, Clay Crain, who comes with vast experience and knowledge of African markets.

Over the last 2 years, APM Terminals has taken significant steps in increasing the investment in handling equipment, the latest technology and improving the port processes through partnerships with the National Port Authority, Liberia Revenue Authority, Liberia Maritime Authority, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Ministry of Finance & Development Planning, and non-governmental stakeholders such as Customs Brokers Association, Shipping Line Association, and various commercial banks. These partnerships have led to ground-breaking successes, such as the Port Automation & Digitization implementation, the opening of the new vehicle and equipment yard, the establishment of the Freeport as the Bitumen hub in the sub-region and the ongoing Freeport Dredging program. Furthermore, current programs underway, such as the rapid improvement to rice discharge via new spreader and jumbo bag methodology and the operations visualization program that allows for total visibility throughout the terminal are underway and capitalizing on recent upgrades in equipment and technology. These partnerships and investment programs will continue to build upon themselves, all for the ultimate goal of restoring the Freeport as the Mano River Union distribution hub and improving commerce within Liberia.

A US national, Clay Crain comes with over 30 years of experience largely in oil and gas sector, including with leading players such as Weatherford International and EXPRO International and has been involved in various aspects of running businesses in West Africa and Lain America. He joins APM Terminals from SageRider, where, as Business Development Advisor, he is advising the boutique tech company that provides the latest technology solutions to the businesses in Oil and Gas Industry, towards development of West African markets. Prior to that, he also served as General Manager at Nigerian-owned oil and gas production solutions company Eunisell and as consultant to various companies from the energy sector.

"I am very happy to introduce Clay to our organisation and to APM Terminals Liberia, where I am sure he will make a big impact based on his vast experience and knowledge of African markets", comments Igor van den Essen, Regional Managing Director, Africa and Europe at APM Terminals. "At the same time, I thank Jonny Graham for his great work in Liberia, where I am sure his passion and commitment will be greatly missed by the team."

"I am excited about this new opportunity and thrilled to return to Africa and join the port logistics industry, which has such a great impact on people's lives. APM Terminals has a bold ambition to become the world's best terminal company and it will be a privilege for me to be part of that journey", shares Clay Crain.

Clay Crain will replace Jonathan Graham, who has been at the helm of APM Terminals Liberia since June 2021 and who is now taking over a role within APM Terminals' Global Operations, based in Charlotte, NC in the U.S. Jonathan will remain in close cooperation with Liberia and the APM Terminals Liberia team, as he takes on the Chairman of the Board of Directors for APM Terminals Liberia Ltd.

"As I transition into my new role, I am confident that APM Terminals Liberia will be in safe hands with Clay, who is no stranger to West Africa and who has a deep understanding of local markets and its dynamics. He will take over a great and enthusiastic team and I have no doubts that together they will achieve great results. Further, I could not be prouder to take the helm of Chairman of the Board for this great company. It is a true privilege to have served as Managing Director and to be able to continue to support the growth of Liberia as Chairman." says Jonathan Graham.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

APM Terminals Liberia has been operating a state-of-the-art multi-purpose port in the Freeport of Monrovia since 2011 on a 25-year concession from the Government of Liberia. With a capacity of approximately 200,00 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) per year, the terminal also has facilities for General Cargo (Rice, Wheat, Cement, Clinker, Limestone, Gypsum etc), Project Cargo and Break Bulk, and provides pilotage and towing services.