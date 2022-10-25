Nigeria: Whatsapp Is Back

25 October 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

Although the glitch has been fixed, Meta, the parent company that owns WhatsApp, is yet to issue a statement.

The messaging platform, WhatsApp, is back in operation after experiencing a glitch.

The glitch lasted for over an hour as monitored by our reporter. It affected not only Nigerians but WhatsApp users in many other countries including India.

This newspaper had earlier reported how the platform was temporarily down on Tuesday morning with users expressing their frustrations with the development.

Many had felt they ran out of data for internet connection or that their phones had issues until they realised the social media platform was experiencing a glitch.

Some users who were frustrated with the development said they used another platform, Telegram, for their virtual conversations and video messaging instead of WhatsApp.

Although the glitch has been fixed, Meta, the parent company that owns WhatsApp, is yet to issue a statement on why the glitch happened.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X