Liberia: Director of Higher Education Expressed Satisfaction With Facilities At Hill City University of Science and Technology

25 October 2022
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The Director General (DG) of the National Commission on Higher Education (NCHE), Dr. Edward Lama Wonkeryor on October 21, 2022, led a high-power delegation to the campuses of Hill City University of Science and Technology-Liberia (HCUST) in Gbengbahs town, along the main RIA road in Paynesville City, for an acquaintance visit.

Dr. Wonkeryor's visit is part of series of ongoing visits to all fully accredited institutions of higher learning in the country as means of acquainting himself with happenings and having first-hand updates.

The DG and his team visited and toured Hill City university's entire facility including Computer and Science Labs, classrooms and staff offices.

The team expressed satisfaction and praised HCUST for living up to the standard required to run a credible University.

"I'm very impressed with your setups. You can count on NCHE'S support. We will continue to work with you as long as you continue to maintain this high standard. This is exactly how a university should be", Dr. Wonkeryor remarked as he walk through Hill City university's facility.

He further recommended that, "with these kinds of modern equipment in your various Labs and the way they are setup, you need to have a very good air-conditioning system to keep them at an appreciable temperature in other to protect your equipment".

For his part, HCUST'S President Dr. Gabriel Rollins thanked the delegation for the visit, and at the same time, promised to maintain and uphold high standards at all times.

"Our University is International... that's the reason we do not joke with high standards. We are not praising ourselves, but amongst all of the accredited universities in Liberia, HCUST is one of the best this nation can count on. Thank God you have seen for yourself today, Dr. Wonkeryor. Our dream for higher education in Liberia, is even bigger than what you saw here today".

"You can now be the judge to those making unfunded statements against our University out there, President Rollins noted as he walked through HCUST'S facility shoulders to shoulders with NCHE'S Direction General.

Meanwhile, while at HCUST, the DG and team had the opportunity to interact with the University's staff including two of the institution's new Professors, DR. (Pharm) Oyeniyi ADEYINKA JAMES and Prof. AMINU MOHAMMAD BUI from USMANU DANFODYO UNIVERSITY in SOKOTO, NIGERIA. The pair arrived in the country on October 20, 2022.

