Liberia: Gabriel L. Dennis Foreign Service Institute Students Leadership Promises Digital Library to Enhance Learning Activities

President Robert J. Jasper, Vice President Sandy L. Cummings, Secretary General Paypay P. Mulbah and Financial Secretary Albert K. Leabah of Gabriel L. Dennis Foreign Service Institute Class of 2022 take Oath at their Induction Ceremony

Monrovia - Robert J. Jasper, the president of the 2022 Class of the Gabriel L. Dennis Foreign Service Institute has promised that his leadership in the coming months will construct the first-ever digital library to enhance the learning activities at Liberia's premier institution in the areas of Diplomacy and International Relations. The institute was established in 1951.

Mr. Jasper made the remarks over the weekend at the C. Cecil Dennis Hall at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs when he and other officials were inducted into the office to steer the affairs of the Gabriel L. Dennis Foreign Service Institute Class of 2022.

Speaking during the induction and fundraising program, Mr. Jasper says as president his leadership will be grounded in accountability, diplomacy, mutual respect, and professionalism.

"A journey grounded in our dream of providing a people-centered leadership and implementing my agenda of providing a Digital Library that will represent the best legacy for the class of 2022, especially in this age of digitalization," president Jasper said.

Jasper also assures the students populace at the Gabriel L. Dennis Foreign Service Institute that his leadership will never be insensitive to their concerns and recommendations. He at the same time calls for a united class to accomplish such milestone achievement.

"I want to use this time to call on every member of the class to join me in a united government that would bring benefits and success for us as students and for our institution. Indeed, a government that will work in the interest of the class," president Jasper asserted.

He added: "My fellow diplomat in-training, the past is behind us; let us engage the future with determination and renewed vigor; let us engage the future with hope and optimism. Let us engage the future with collective effort and teamwork."

Jasper also praised the Acting Director - General of the Gabriel L. Dennis Foreign Service Institute Remongar Dennis for the level of leadership he has exhibited in running the institution.

"We want to congratulate the Acting Director-General of the Institute for his innovation in providing a conducive learning environment. However, we believe that building a digital Library will complement the institute's effort in maintaining its hard-earned reputation," president Jasper disclosed

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added: "We believe that this initiative will put the institute on par with Foreign Service Institutes globally. We believe this initiative can be achieved through our collective effort and financial contributions."

Serving as the keynote speaker, Cletus Sieh, who was the proxy for the president of the University of Liberia Rev. Dr. Julius S. Nelson urged the new leadership to be steadfast in achieving their vision for the class.

He further calls on diplomats in training to stand up to the task to adequately represent their country at both national and international levels.

He added: "Now is your time to shine and make Liberia's case to the international community. Don't be ashamed of your country."

Also at the event, Hon. J. Fonati Koffa, Deputy Speaker of the 54th National Legislature of Liberia who serves as the induction speaker praised the school administration for upholding its value since 1951.

The Deputy Speaker of the 54th National Legislature of Liberia who happens to be a legal practitioner promised US$5,000 as his contribution toward the building of the first-ever digital library.

Also in attendance was Mr. Momo T. Cyrus, an instructor at the Gabriel L. Dennis Foreign Service Institute. He is also the General Manager of the Security Expert Guard of Liberia (SEGAL). Mr. Cyrus also gave US$3,000 as part of his contribution toward the construction of the digital library.