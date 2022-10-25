Liberia: CDC Clarifies - 'Only Appointed Officials of Got Are to Report to Party Headquarters Daily'

Monrovia — The Public Affairs Committee of the Weah2023 Petition Program of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) says the report about Representative Thomas P. Fallah mandating all officials of government to come to the party Headquarter after work is totally untrue.

The committee in a release asserted: "The Public Affairs Committee of the Weah2023 Petition Program of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) condemns the ultra-misrepresentation and deliberate attempt to misconstrue statements made by its Program Steering Committee Chairman, Hon. Thomas P. Fallah, on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at the party's headquarters."

According to the committee at no point in time did the committee's Chair imply that officials of government will be involuntarily mandated to assemble at the Party's Headquarters or be ordered to participate in CDC political activities.

Rather the request was a call to encourage all CDC-Partisan appointed officials to assemble at the Party's Headquarters after working hours in order to be fully aligned with daily proceedings aimed at rallying support for the Pending one million Citizens Petition Program slated for December 2022.

"As Chairman of the Nominating Committee --there will be an Executive order that will be given to all CDC-partisan appointed officials of government, not to wear coat suits when coming to the headquarters. Get ready to get in your full regalia. After 4'o'clock, you must come to the Party's headquarters," the release quoted Representative Fallah.

It further: "If Wilson Tarpeh can do it, if I, Fallah, can do it, the rest of the faces you see here, they also work in offices of government. After 4'o'clock you (partisan officials) are under mandate. And that Executive Order will be released. Failure on your part to deploy, you will be questioned."

According to ruling-CDC they have been taken aback by how the explicit statement directed at only partisans has been taken out of context.

The release added: "Nevertheless, it is acknowledged that the growing wave of the 'Weah2023 Nomination momentum' and the sight of the CDC machinery at work full throttle, has sent an electric shock in the spine of opposition elements who are now finding solace in the doctoring of anything put out by the CDC."

"The Organizing Committee reaffirms the Party's commitment to promoting core democratic values in Liberia, and concurs with its Steering Committee Chairman to amplify the rallying call which does not come in conflict with the laws of the Republic, nor the Code of Conduct prescribed for appointed Public officials," the release stated.

The committee further admonishes those spinning the Committee Chairman's statement to refrain from the deliberate distortions and fabricated self-narratives intended to achieve what they termed as malicious political objectives.

The release added: "The CDC encourages absolute freedom of political association and calls on all-partisan officials to return to base as the 'Weah2023 Nomination and Mobilization Momentum' fires up."