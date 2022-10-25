Nigeria: Again, Shettima Represents Tinubu At Event Organised for Presidential Candidates

Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is currently being represented by his running mate, Kashim Shettima, at an event organised for candidates contesting the 2023 Presidency.

The programme, which was organised by Voice of Woman Empowerment Foundation in partnership with MacArthur Foundation, is underway at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja.

Among the presidential candidates on ground are Peter Obi, Labour Party (LP), Prince Adewole Adebayo Social Democratic Party (SDP), Abdulmalik Ado Ibrahim, Young Progressives Party (YPP), and Hamza Al-Mustapha, Action Alliance (AA).

This is not the first time Shettima would stand in for Tinubu at events meant for presidential candidates.

In August, Shettima stood in for Tinubu at the NBA Annual General conference at Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos state.

In September, Shettimma had represented Tinubu at the National Peace Accord.

The absence of Tinubu, who just rounded off a working visit to Kano, had raised concerns about his health and fitness for the office he is contesting.

But at a meeting with businessmen in Kano on Saturday, Tinubu shut down talks of him being healthy.

"I am not running for 100 yards or 500 yards; I am running for presidency. I'm not competing for WWE Wrestling. If I go out there, they would say he is sick. I'm standing before you, do I look like a sick man?" Tinubu asked.

The ruling party's presidential candidate also promised not to disappoint his supporters if elected President.

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is also not at the ongoing event.