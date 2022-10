Desola, the wife of popular Nigerian actor, Kunle Afod has announced that she has left her husband. In a message which she posted on her Instagram page on Tuesday, the wife of the thespian wrote, "The good news you wanna hear. I left Kunle Afod."

The couple had their white wedding in 2003. Desola Afod is a civil servant and an entrepreneur. Their union is blessed with four sons.