Gambia: UAE Bans 20 African Countries Including Gambia From 30-Day Visas

25 October 2022
The Point (Banjul)

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates have announced a visa ban slapped on Gambians and 20 other nationalities seeking to visit Dubai with immediate effect.

"This is to inform you that we will not be posting 30 days visa applications for these nationalities effective today October, 18, 2022," the notice read in part.

Other countries affected by the visa ban include Ghana, Sierra Leone, Sudan, Cameroon, Nigeria, Liberia, Burundi, Republic of Guinea, Uganda, Togo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal, Benin, Ivory Coast, Congo, Rwanda, Burkina Faso, Guinea Bissau, Comoros and the Dominican Republic.

In a notice issued to trade partners, including travel agents, authorities indicated that all applications should be rejected.

"Any applications from the above mentioned countries will be sent back or cancelled."

No reason was given as to why UAE had taken the decision, but sources said the move was aimed at keeping away African nationalities who had taken advantage of the visit visas to overstay in the UAE. The Kenyan Wall Street

UDP slams gov't response to un-retired imprests

Kololi women in agony over sale of garden space

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X