Gambia: UAE Bans 20 African Countries Including Gambia From 30-Day Visas

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates have announced a visa ban slapped on Gambians and 20 other nationalities seeking to visit Dubai with immediate effect.

"This is to inform you that we will not be posting 30 days visa applications for these nationalities effective today October, 18, 2022," the notice read in part.

Other countries affected by the visa ban include Ghana, Sierra Leone, Sudan, Cameroon, Nigeria, Liberia, Burundi, Republic of Guinea, Uganda, Togo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal, Benin, Ivory Coast, Congo, Rwanda, Burkina Faso, Guinea Bissau, Comoros and the Dominican Republic.

In a notice issued to trade partners, including travel agents, authorities indicated that all applications should be rejected.

"Any applications from the above mentioned countries will be sent back or cancelled."

No reason was given as to why UAE had taken the decision, but sources said the move was aimed at keeping away African nationalities who had taken advantage of the visit visas to overstay in the UAE. The Kenyan Wall Street

UDP slams gov't response to un-retired imprests

Kololi women in agony over sale of garden space