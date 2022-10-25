Gambia: Power Dynamos FC, Red Star Cruise to Gunjur Knockout Semis

Power Dynamos Football Academy and Red Star FC over the weekend navigated to the semi-finals of the 2022-2023 Gunjur 'nawetan' Knockout competition after winning their quarterfinal matches played at the Gunjur Upper Basic School Football Field.

Power Dynamos Football Academy thumped Misira United FC 2-0 in their quarterfinal match to progress to the last four of the annual Gunjur Knockout championship.

Yaya Jarju and Amadou Demba were on target for Power Dynamos Football Academy during their match.

Red Star FC defeated Santos United FC 3-2 on post-match penalty shootouts after regulation time ended goalless in their quarterfinal encounter to advance to the last four of the 2022-2023 Gunjur Knockout competition.

Meanwhile, on Saturday 29th October 2022, Mighty Ajax FC will lock horns with Kulukochi United FC at the Gunjur Upper Basic School Football Field at 4:30pm.

On Sunday 30th October 2022, Falcons FC will rub shoulders with Dabanani FC at the same venue at 4:30pm.

