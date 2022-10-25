Africa: Tangara Receives Deputy Chairperson of the AU Commission

BANJUL, 24th October 2022: The Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, His Excellency Dr. Mamadou Tangara on Thursday, 20th October 2022, received in audience the Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Her Excellency Dr. Monique Nsanzabaganwa in his office in Banjul.

H.E. Dr. Tangara welcomed the envoy and assured her of The Gambia's commitment, and continuous support.

Dr. Monique Nsanzabaganwa commended The Gambia for defending and protecting human and people's rights, and also for the country's commitment to the African Union.

Both sides discussed issues related to Gambia's cooperation with African Union including matters of common interest at the regional and multilateral level.

The Gambian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the African Union, Her Excellency Jainaba Jagne, accompanied Dr. Monique Nsanzabaganwa and her delegation to The Gambia to attend the opening of the 73rd Session of the African Commission on Human and People's Rights, (ACPHR) which was held on Friday, 21st October 2022 at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Center in Bijilo.

The Deputy AU Chairperson also witnessed the laying of the foundation stone of the Headquarters of the African Commission on Human and People's Rights in Banjul.

2 Gambians arrested by Senegalese soldiers in Foni released

Public Service Ministry inks MOU with Rwanda Cooperation Initiative