Rwanda: Public Service Ministry Inks MOU With Rwanda Cooperation Initiative

The Ministry of Public Service, Administrative Reforms, Policy Coordination & Delivery on Tuesday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rwanda Cooperation Initiative (RCI Ltd.) via online.

The new Minister of Trade and Employment (MoTE) currently overseeing the Ministry of Public Service, Administrative Reforms, Policy Coordination & Delivery, Baboucarr O. Joof signed on behalf of the Public Service Ministry while Ambassador Christine Nkulikiyinka, CEO of Rwanda Cooperation Initiative (RCI) signed on behalf of Rwandan Government.

This development came on the heels of a week-long study tour to Rwanda led by the outgoing Public Service Minister Babboucarr Joof in September this year.

The overall objective of the tour was to learn from the experiences of Rwanda Government and explore good practices to enable the team to understand the roles, responsibilities and functions of the Ministry of Public Service of Rwanda, learn the organisational arrangement of the Ministry of Public Service of Rwanda both in terms of structure and reporting among a host of others.

Speaking shortly after the signing ceremony, Minister Baboucarr O. Joof said the purpose of the MoU signing is to develop a South-South cooperation programme between the two parties in the area of public finance management (IFMIS), procurement, e-government administration reforms and human resources management (IPPIS) and e-recruitment) through the exchange of information, technical resources and expertise.

According to Hon. Joof, the cooperation will focus on fundamental areas such as; public finance management reforms; the integrated public financial management system (IFMIS); digitalisation of human resource management systems and processes, management of Civil Servants and payroll (IPPS, E-recruitment and E-Government (E-Courts, E-Tax, E-Procurement among others.

"We are interested in exchanging good practices and learning from Rwandan experts. This MOU will provide a solid foundation for both of us as government institutions to commence a process of mutual learning in order to draw insights from practitioners and experts in specific areas of governance," Minister Joof concludes.

Speaking through online from Kigali (Rwanda), Ambassador Christine Nkulikiyinka, the CEO of Rwanda Cooperation Initiative (RCI), said the Rwanda Cooperation Initiative entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Ministry of Public Service Administrative Reforms, Policy Coordination & Delivery in order to formalise the partnership between the two parties.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance Gambia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

CEO, Christine Nkulikiyinka, highlighted the shared mandates between Rwanda Cooperation and the Ministry of Public Service in championing people-centered and accountable governance through knowledge sharing.

Pateh Jah, Royiatou Kah Permanent Secretaries of the Ministry and Lamin Jawara of PMO, witnessed the signing ceremony.

About RCI

Rwanda Cooperation Initiative (RCI) is a company wholly owned by the Government of Rwanda and duly incorporated under the laws of the Republic of Rwanda.

RCI was established by the Government of Rwanda in 2018 to promote and share innovative development initiatives through South-South and Triangular Cooperation.

It is committed to developing strong, impactful partnerships and providing world-class services to their partners, thus their mission is to serve as a hub for learning that promotes innovative initiatives through national and international cooperation.

Tangara receives deputy chairperson of the AU Commission

UDP slams gov't response to un-retired imprests