Gambia: Naag Holds Synergy Ahead of COP27

National Alliance for Agro-ecology-The Gambia (NAAG) recently held a day's synergy to prepare National Champions by consulting with different stakeholders in-country ahead of the forthcoming global environment summit COP27.

The national preparatory consultation for the COP27 was organised with financial support from Enda Energie, Senegal through the programme on facilitating the participation of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in COP27

Also, the preparatory consultation seeks to discuss and identify national priorities and challenges that would support preparations and engagement for National Champions ahead of COP27.

Musa F. Sowe, president of the National Coordinating Organisation for Farmers Association (NACOFAG), in his presentation on the context of the preparatory consultation of COP27, explained that the objective of the forum is to expose participants to different methodologies and techniques on the COP negotiation strategies and to build strong CSOs coalition to address the challenges of climate change.

Sowe hinted that they want to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of CSOs, to contribute to national climate change policy and strategy development.

This, he believes, would enhance the capacities of CSOs with necessary tools and techniques to act as climate change agents by connecting communities' approaches to public policies.

Saydinah Alieu Jarju, fundraising manager at ActionAid-International, The Gambia, said his organisation is passionate about how they would be able to address the impact of climate change.

He explained that they were able to contribute to job creation and food security by empowering and uplifting the status of women and young people through the agro-ecology project, this reducing irregular migration.

"The issue of climate change needs to be addressed and the NAAG is in the right direction in addressing climate issues.

Jarju indicated that ActionAid-the Gambia works with communities to inculcate the idea of climate change.

"And they also worked with their various partners in sustainable agriculture and climate change adoption with smallholder farmers such as the agro-ecology project which was funded by the European Union." Jarju pointed out.

Sambou Kinteh from the Climate Change Secretariat at the Ministry of Environment, said his ministry is doing all it takes to cope with climate change and make COP27 a success.

He revealed that there are so many issues bordering climate change; from adaptation to mitigation and so other many things involved.

"Above all, we should go with our priorities and not be speaking in different voices."

