Gambia: Duwasu Spank Pirang in Kombo East Inter-Village Tourney

Duwasu FC last Sunday defeated Pirang FC 1-0 in the on-going 2022-2023 Kombo East District inter-village football tournament played at the Basori Football Field.

The Pirang boys came into the match with the intention of bagging the maximum points to maintain their unbeaten run in the annual Kombo East District inter-village biggest football showpiece but lost to Duwasu.

Pirang now need to clasp the significant three points in their next group match to increase their hopes of reaching the quarterfinals of the 2022-2023 Kombo East District inter-village football tournament.

The victory boosted Duwasu's chances of reaching the quarterfinals of the annual Kombo East District inter-village biggest football fiesta.

Meanwhile, Kuloro drew 1-1 with Basori at the Tubakuta Football Field to share the spoils in the 2022-2023 Kombo East District football tournament.

Kuloro and Basorimust will be hoping to clutch the vital points in their upcoming matches to fancy their chances of reaching the quarterfinals of the annual Kombo East District biggest football festivity.

