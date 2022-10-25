Gambia: Duwasu Spank Pirang in Kombo East Inter-Village Tourney

25 October 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Duwasu FC last Sunday defeated Pirang FC 1-0 in the on-going 2022-2023 Kombo East District inter-village football tournament played at the Basori Football Field.

The Pirang boys came into the match with the intention of bagging the maximum points to maintain their unbeaten run in the annual Kombo East District inter-village biggest football showpiece but lost to Duwasu.

Pirang now need to clasp the significant three points in their next group match to increase their hopes of reaching the quarterfinals of the 2022-2023 Kombo East District inter-village football tournament.

The victory boosted Duwasu's chances of reaching the quarterfinals of the annual Kombo East District inter-village biggest football fiesta.

Meanwhile, Kuloro drew 1-1 with Basori at the Tubakuta Football Field to share the spoils in the 2022-2023 Kombo East District football tournament.

Kuloro and Basorimust will be hoping to clutch the vital points in their upcoming matches to fancy their chances of reaching the quarterfinals of the annual Kombo East District biggest football festivity.

Weeh Weeh Bi, others to play in SESDO nawetan promotion play-offs

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X