Nigeria Govt Deplores Security Alert On Nigeria By Foreign Embassies

The federal government has expressed strong disapproval of the unverified security alert recently issued on Nigeria by certain embassies in the country.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, condemned the act on Tuesday in Abuja at a ministerial panel of the on-going UNESCO Media and Information Literacy Week.

The minister also criticised the Nigerian media outlets and social media personalities for spreading the security alerts without verifying its authenticity and consequences.

Mr Mohammed was a panelist at the UNESCO session with the topic, "National Media and Information Literacy Frameworks, Sustaining Beyond Disinformation" moderated by Tawfik Jelassi, Assistant Director-General Communication and Information Sector, UNESCO.

Other discussants on the panel are Nigeria Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Opiah and UK Minister of Tech and Digital Economy, Damian Collins, who participated virtually.

The United States and the United Kingdom missions in Nigeria had on Sunday issued separate security advisories warning that terrorists may attack Abuja.

They advised citizens of their countries to avoid Abuja except for essential services.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, the State Security Service (SSS) advised residents to be calm bur take precautions.

"While advising that necessary precautions are taken by all and sundry, the populace is enjoined to remain alert and assist security agencies with useful information regarding threats and suspicious criminal acts around them," Mr Afunanya said.

In his presentation, Mr Mohammed said the warning issued by the embassies which was not the true position of the security situation in the country could create unnecessary tension and panic.

He also condemned the media outfits which fed on the unverified security alert to attract traffic to their site without considering the effects on the country.

"Some media outlets and social media personalities are usually caught spreading unverified information on their platforms just for click bait and the attendant monetary gain.

"Talking of click bait, this may be what informed the spread of the supposed security alert issued recently by some foreign embassies in Nigeria.

"One would imagine that if indeed this kind of security alert was issued, it was for the attention of citizens of the issuing countries in Nigeria.

"Suddenly, this alert found its way into the media, both new and traditional, thus creating panic in the polity.

"Schools were shut. Businesses were closed. Travel plans were altered. Lives were disrupted. No one cared to find out about the authenticity of these alerts.

"They just published, got the benefit of massive click bait and damned the consequences," he said.

He reiterated his position that the country "is safer today than at any time in recent times", with the efforts and sacrifices of the military.

The minister said the security forces had been proactive and as far as insecurity is concerned, the worst is over for Nigeria.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians not to panic but to be alert at all times.

"We do not discountenance the fact that terrorists, bandits and their kind would always want to do whatever it takes to disrupt our nation's peace, security and stability.

"Well, I can assure all that our military and other security agencies have continued to do everything possible to secure and protect Nigerians and foreigners living in Nigeria.

"Terrorists have been hard hit and put on the run. Bandits have been decimated and scattered," he said.

Speaking on the theme of the session, the minister defined disinformation as "a deliberate act to spread falsehood with extreme consequences on national peace, security and stability."

He said the threat of disinformation to national and global peace and stability is glaring, as it undermines the trust by citizens in the system.

The minister said people must join hands to address the scourge of disinformation, that was threatening global existence.

