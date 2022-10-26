Nigeria: Brain Drain - Nigerian Doctors Threaten "Action," As NMA Seeks Urgent Intervention

Mr Rowland said Nigerian doctors are poorly paid, overworked, lack necessary work tools, "and have become a target for kidnapping."

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), umbrella body of medical doctors practicing in the country, has hinted of a possible shutdown if the government fails to address the myriads of challenges facing its members.

The association said the challenges have contributed significantly to the brain drain currently being experienced in Nigeria, and said it should not be blamed by Nigerians if it decides to take actions against the neglect the health sector suffers in the country.

The NMA President, Uche Rowland, who said this during a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday to mark the 2022 physicians' week, called on the Nigerian government to declare a state of emergency in the country's health sector.

Mr Rowland said Nigerian doctors are poorly paid, overworked, lack necessary work tools, "and have become a target for kidnapping."

He said the medical profession has been taken from the lofty heights of nobility to nothingness by the neglect and possible disdain for the health sector by successive governments.

"The penchant of state governments for seizing or slashing our salaries and paying it piecemeal at their convenience without interest has become a subject of folklore and hence, cannot be allowed to continue," he said

Mr Rowland further called for the review of the Consolidated Medical Salary Scheme (CONMESS), adding the need for increased hazard allowance for health workers.

He also said the review of CONMESS had been due since 2014, based on the 2009 collective bargaining agreement signed by the government to review it after five years.

"We hereby call on all well-meaning citizens and statesmen to intervene now and not blame doctors later," he said.

Brain Drain

Mr Rowland said statistics has revealed that between 1 January and 30 September, about 1,307 Nigerian trained doctors were licensed in the United Kingdom (UK) as the country continues to battle one of the worst brain drains in its history.

He said Nigeria has the highest number of foreign doctors in the UK after India and Pakistan.

He explained that while Nigeria is losing its human resource for health in geometric progression, Lassa Fever, Malaria, COVID-19, Ebola, and others are still very much available in the country.

"We call on our government to quickly declare emergency action in Nigeria's health sector for the sake of her citizens," he said.

The theme of this year's Physicians' Week is: "Nigeria's Healthcare Delivery System and The 2023 Democratic Transition: A Time To Change The Narrative".

The NMA President said the theme is in tandem with the upcoming 2023 election, noting that the era of blind loyalty is over.

"Let us all patiently wait to hear the plans of the presidential candidates for Nigeria especially in the health sector before pitching our political support tent," he said.

More on statistics

The mass exodus of healthcare professionals, especially doctors, pharmacists, and nurses has been a burning issue in the country.

A 2017 survey by the Nigerian Polling organisation (NOIPolls) in partnership with Nigeria Health Watch, revealed that about 88 per cent of medical doctors in Nigeria were seeking work opportunities abroad at the time.

Earlier this year, the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) said more than 100 of its members left the country within 24 months.

Similarly, in 2018, the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) said at least 12 of their colleagues leave Nigeria every week to practice overseas.

A 2022 UK immigration report also showed that 13,609 Nigerian healthcare workers (including doctors) were granted working visas in the past year, making the country second only to the 42,966 from India.

The continuous exodus of health workers has led to manpower crises in health facilities across the country.

Speaking at a symposium held last week, Mr Rowland said there are only 24,000 doctors available in Nigeria, placing the current doctor-patient ratio at 1:9,083.

He attributed the brain drain in the health sector to poor funding, poor welfare and insecurity challenges in the country.

Also, he lamented that the Nigerian government has not done a comprehensive review of health workers' salaries since 2009 despite inflation.

This, he said, has combined with annual poor budgetary allocation to the health sector, to impact on the country negatively.

"The government has its priorities but we need to balance the equation and get serious about health investment," he said.