Nigeria: INEC Fixes Nov 2023 for Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi Gov'ship Polls

26 October 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abbas Jimoh

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed November 11, 2023 for the conduct of Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi governorship elections.

The National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, of INEC, Festus Okoye, disclosed this yesterday at the end of the commission's management meeting in Abuja.

He said at its weekly meeting held on October 22, 2022, the commission approved the timetable and schedule of activities for the Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states' governorship elections.

He said the decision is in fulfilment of the requirement of Section 28(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 which mandates the commission to publish the notice of election not later than 360 days before the date fixed for the elections.

"Similarly, sections 178(1) and (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 mandate the commission to conduct such elections not earlier than 150 days and not later than 30 days before the expiration of the term of the last holder of the office."

"The tenure of the incumbent governor of Imo State ends on January 14, 2024, while those of Kogi and Bayelsa states end on January 26, 2024 and February 13, 2024 respectively.

"Accordingly, the commission has decided to conduct the three elections on Saturday, November 11th, 2023," Okoye said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X