Nigeria: Why Security Threats Must Be Tackled Before 2023 Poll - Reps

The chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Electoral Matters, Aishatu Jibril Dukku, the chairman, House Committee on Army, Abdulrazak Namdas, and others have said that security threats and political violence must be tackled before the 2023 poll.

They said that would guarantee free, fair and credible elections.

They made the call at a two-day workshop for heads of security agencies yesterday organised by the House of Representatives Committee in conjunction with Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS) in Abuja.

The workshop, with the theme 'The Role of Security Agencies in the Electoral Process', was organised to discuss the challenges likely to have a negative impact on the 2023 elections and ways to address them.

Dukku said there is a strong need for the government and all stakeholders, including all Nigerians, to explore ways to tackle any threats.

She said: "As we advance into the 2023 general elections, those who plan to constitute a cog in the wheel of the electoral progress of our country should be made to face the consequences of their actions.

"Elections can only be held in a transparent manner where the results will be a true reflection of the votes cast by the people with the provision of adequate security."

She, however, disclosed that efforts are being made at state and national levels to address emerging trends caused by disinformation, thuggery, hate, tribal and religious bigotry, that are capable of stirring up violence that can hinder the conduct of a free, fair and credible election that Nigerians desire.

She added, "It is a fact that the integrity of any election can be determined by the security situation at any given time, as the electorate go about choosing their leaders freely without any hindrance or obstruction."

Similarly, the chairman, House Committee on Army, Abdulrazak Namdas, stressed that security agencies should maintain and build on the successes they have been recording in the fight against insecurity.