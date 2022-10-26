Angola: President Leaves Dakar After Attending Forum On Peace

Dakar — Angolan head of State João Lourenço left Dakar (Senegal) Tuesday, after having participated in the eighth International Forum on Peace and Security in Africa.

The meeting took place from the 24-25 Oct., under the motto "Africa in the face of exogenous shocks, challenges to stability and sovereignty".

The Dakar Forum was established in December 2013, in Paris, during a France-Africa summit on the fight against terrorism.

The eighth edition brought together African Heads of State and Government, international partners and various actors involved in peace issues.

After its launch in 2013, the Dakar Forum has been held annually since 2014 with the last edition in 2021 after the cancellation of the previous year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.