Liberia: President Weah Makes Nominations in Government

George Manneh Weah, has made additional nominations in government affecting the Ministries of Public Works and Commerce as well as the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA).

An Executive Mansion statement has said.

President Weah Monday, October 24, 2022 nominated Mr. Amos Yarkpawolo Barclay as Deputy Minister of Public Works for Technical Services, and Mr. Alexander C. Wento as Assistant Minister of Commerce for Administration.

The Liberian Leader also appointed Mr. James Gbarwea, Commissioner of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority and Madam Edwina Crump Zackpah, as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority.

In their respective letters of nomination, President Weah expressed confidence in the nominees' abilities to execute their duties with diligence and commitment.

Meanwhile, the nominations are subject to confirmation by the Honorable Liberian Senate.