Gambia: Let's Drive Carefully On Our Roads!

It seems that the daily traffic accidents would not change the drivers.

The road mishaps also failed to wake up the authorities who are responsible for maintaining roads and implementing traffic laws. Due to inattention of the government officials and careless drivers, people are facing death threats on daily basis when travelling in public transport. Looking at the current situation, it is feared that the road accidents would increase further because the high-ranking government officials are busy in securing their posts or fixed eyes at something that has nothing to do with welfare of public as most of the highways are in depilated condition.

On daily basic a innocent lives are lost in addition to a significant amount of materials that got lot. There is no denying that it is responsibility of the government to implement the traffic laws in letter and spirit. Those who break the traffic rules are fined. The rules apply on everyone, irrespective of their profession, tribal affiliation and influence. When it comes to traffic rules, indiscrimination not only reduces traffic accidents and build good image of the country but also generate revenues in shape of fines. Sadly, blame game and political issues have caught attention of the leaders more than enforcing the laws to keep the house in order.

Overhauling and capacity building of traffic police is left in doldrums despite the staggering number of traffic accidents. The drivers are playing with lives of passengers.

Therefore, the government should make it a duty to make our roads safe to travel in. The media shall also play its role in educating the people to stop drivers from violating traffic rules. Local media organizations shall plan special awareness programs to educate drivers. The government shall be supported to reduce the traffic accidents and road rage.

A Guest Editorial