Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Solicits AGI Views With Negotiations With the IMF

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday met with the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) to explain to them where the government had gotten to with negotiations with the IMF and what it portends for the country's future economic policy.

The meeting, according to President Akufo-Addo, was to solicit the views of the AGI and seek their buy-ins.

The President said the meeting was important because the government and the IMF were still talking and hopefully, concluding very soon the negotiations which would have an important impact on the way forward for the Ghanaian economy.

The President of the AGI, Dr Humphrey Ayim-Darke, who led the AGI delegation expressed the Association's gratitude for the invitation to a such an important meeting.

Accompanied by the CEO, Seth Twum Akwaboah and other members of the Association, Dr Darke said the AGI recognised President Akufo-Addo's relentless efforts at steering the country's economy to its pride of place "and the desire to transform our economy to the best of your ability."

He pledged the AGI's support "that together, we shall resolve the intended difficulties as we so find them."