Ghana: Youth Advised to Learn What Interests Them

The youth have been advised to learn what is of interest to them if they have passion for it, a board member of the Youth Arise Organisation (YAO), Mrs Susana Bonney has said.

According to her, the more passion an individual had towards his or her interest, it supported them to make it through their life journey.

Mrs Bonney stated this on Saturday in Accra during the opening ceremony of the 10th edition of Leadership Diary Training Programme (LDTP) on the theme"Finding Your Best Self".

The Leadership Diary Training Programme (LDTP) is an annual leadership workshop organised by the Youth Arise Organisation (YAO) for Senior High School Leavers and College students across the country.

The workshop sought to contribute to the process of empowering young people through education, training a reflection and the joint development of a set of ethical values for leadership in the country.

The Programme Management Specialist and Budget Coordinator, Economic Growth Office, USAID Ghana, MrsBonney added, that it was wise for the youth to start something small with their interest while having the bigger picture in mind.

"Build on the small things you can manage by yourself before you think of people helping and supporting you, also learn from every mistake because they sometimes push you for greater things," she said.

Further, she encouraged young people totry and have their 'ALONE or ME' time while staying away from social media for a while to enable them to truly find their best self.

"Most youth are consumed by the things they see on these social media platforms making them loose their self through the process of learning and having some experience," she suggested.

On the part of the Global Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of YAO, Mr Moses Baffour Awuah, said the six weeks training would address series of activities that would educate and guide young people become good leaders in the country.

"Throughout the trainings, I would urge the youth to have three things in mind thus being thankful, learning hard and listening well," he said.

Mr Awuah encouraged the over 150 youth participants to learn, re-learn and give themselves the opportunity to be trained.

Youth Arise Organisation (YAO) is a body of young professionals committed to the principles and values of mentoring, education and policy-oriented networking with the aim of empowering the young people to be selfless, effective and dedicated leaders.

Since its inception in 2012, it has trained over 3000 young people under different youth training programme modules which has benefited many youth in the country tremendously.