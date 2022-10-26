Ghana: 75 Percent of Ghana Armed Forces Intervention Projects Completed in Northern Ghana

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) says it has completed about 75 per cent of the first phase of social intervention projects currently ongoing in the northern part of the country.

The projects that are being undertaken by the 48 Engineer Regiment of the GAF under the auspices of the Ministry of National Security seeks to improve on the socio-economic needs of the people and address potential human security challenges.

This was contained in a press statement issued and signed by the Director of Public Relations, Naval Captain Michael Addo Larbi and copied the Ghanaian Times.

According to the statement, the projects being undertaken under the codename 'OPERATION ROADSTAR' comprise the construction of two Box Culverts, eight Pipe Culverts, 50 boreholes and twenty-four seater lavatory facility.

It adds that there are currently ongoing works in the construction of the Box Culverts in the Sissala-Kasana District and the drilling of fourty-two boreholes in the Pusiga, Binduri, Bawku, Sissala West, Nadowli-Kaleo and Wa Districts.

Furthermore, the GAF noted that the substructure of the construction of a 24- seater lavatory facility at the Zuarungu Senior High School was completed while the block laying for the superstructure was ongoing.

The GAF indicated in the statement that it was working effortlessly to complete the projects on time before the end of the year.

"So far about 75 percent of the entire works of the Phase One of the projects have been completed and GAF is working effortlessly to complete the projects on schedule before the end of the year", the statement read.