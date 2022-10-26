Ghana: Let's Support New Coach to Succeed ... Togbe Afede Xiv Tells Hearts Fans

Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Accra Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede XIV has told newly appointed Head Coach of the club, Slavko Matic that failure to win the league will be considered a huge disappointment by the fans and entire club.

The 46-year-old Serbian trainer was confirmed on Wednesday as the new Head Coach of the club for the next two years, following the mutual termination of Coach Samuel Boadu's contract with the club.

The UEFA Pro License holder is expected to start work immediately and help transform the fortunes of the club, who got kicked out of the CAF Confederations Cup competition last Sunday.

Speaking at his unveiling, Togbe Afede XIV noted that although the club has not set any definite target for him, it was important for Matic to know that at Accra Hearts of Oak, not winning the league would be considered a failure."

"Also, he knows that we have Africa ambitions too, and he has to be part of that."

Togbe Afede XIV stated that, "success would not depend solely on him but on everyone working together as a team to achieve that."

"Coach Matic comes in highly recommended by the club's contacts in the Common Value Club Alliance and is well aware of the environment but he is very ready to work, Togbe Afede XIV stated.

Togbe Afede XIV urged the supporters to support the new coach to succeed, adding that, support for him will bring success to the club, its fans and the country as a whole.

This would be Matic's first job on the continent after previously having coaching stints in his native Serbia, China and Qatar among others.

Matic joins the club's technical team as the head and would be assisted by Coach David Marvin Ocloo, who was appointed in October to guide the team in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Matic last coaching job was with Bulgarian side Septemvri where he took charge of 29 matches, won 12, drew seven and lost 10.